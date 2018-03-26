Be Forward Wanderers have given Gift Mkandawire the mandate to lead the club as its chairman after he was elected unopposed during the elections on Sunday as the Nomads ushered in new committee.

Mkandawire, ascended to the position in acting capacity following the death of chairperson George Chamangwana last year.

He had no opponent during the elections as his challenger, former top fan Yona Malunga, withdrew his nomination and backed Mkandawire.

On the position of vice-chairperson, Allan Chuma was elected, also unopposed.

However, there was a contest for second vice-chairperson position when Hubert Mfune was elected after defeating Andrew Mwadala with 373 votes against 36.

Club's general secretary Mike Butao returned his position, silencing his vocal challenger will Mlenga Mvula with 404 votes against 5.

Robert Mbedza was elected for the post of treasurer after polling 401 votes against 8 og Davis Mwadala while Davie Pemba defeated Innocent Chikoko for the club's vice-treasurer.

The club elected Victor Maunde, John Gawani, Marriot Phambana, Hopeson Wawanya, Tango Ngalawa, Hendrix Chabwera, Samuel Chikampana, Wendy Kavalo, Pemphero Nkumba for f ordinary members' positions.

Mkandawire and Butao promised to turn the team into a commercial entity in their two-year terms of office.

"Supporters have entrusted us with the responsibility to take the team to greater heights. We have a vision to make the team better," Mkandawire said.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Treasurer, Tiya Somba- Banda, and executive member, Charles Manyungwa, described the elections as free and fair