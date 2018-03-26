With elections topmost in the ANC's collective mind, there's the political pickle of former president Jacob Zuma facing trial on criminal charges related to the late-1990s arms deal and the State Capture commission of inquiry. After three days' discussions, the ANC National Executive Committee on Sunday took the path well trodden - compromise. ANC members as individuals may show support for and solidarity with those implicated in State Capture, but not in ANC colours, so there's no "false impression that the ANC as organisation identifies with, or approves of, the misdemeanours of which any member or leader may be accused".



The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) statement is somewhat oblique in that it does not mention either former president Jacob Zuma by name, or anyone else in ANC leadership positions who may find themselves appearing, say, before the State Capture commission of inquiry.

But the decision that displays of support and sympathy would be individual, not in the name of the governing party, would not have been as smooth a discussion as the official statement wanted to portray. The factions run deep, and continue to do so. But it is an important step, as discussions happened in...