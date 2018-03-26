26 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NEC - State Capture Accused Will Not Be Supported By the ANC Colours

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marianne Merten

With elections topmost in the ANC's collective mind, there's the political pickle of former president Jacob Zuma facing trial on criminal charges related to the late-1990s arms deal and the State Capture commission of inquiry. After three days' discussions, the ANC National Executive Committee on Sunday took the path well trodden - compromise. ANC members as individuals may show support for and solidarity with those implicated in State Capture, but not in ANC colours, so there's no "false impression that the ANC as organisation identifies with, or approves of, the misdemeanours of which any member or leader may be accused".

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) statement is somewhat oblique in that it does not mention either former president Jacob Zuma by name, or anyone else in ANC leadership positions who may find themselves appearing, say, before the State Capture commission of inquiry.

But the decision that displays of support and sympathy would be individual, not in the name of the governing party, would not have been as smooth a discussion as the official statement wanted to portray. The factions run deep, and continue to do so. But it is an important step, as discussions happened in...

South Africa

Glebeland Hostel Murder Suspects to Apply for Bail

Several suspects - one of them a police officer - accused of murder and conspiring to kill Glebelands hostel dwellers,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.