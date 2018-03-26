26 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Aspiring Candidates to Resubmit CVs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zanu-PF has said prospective candidates for forthcoming primary elections who have submitted CVs to their provincial capitals will have to resubmit once the party releases detailed guidelines for elections.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party had noted that some candidates were jumping the gun.

"It has come to the notice of the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, that prospective candidates for the coming primary elections are rushing to their respective provincial capitals to hand in their CVS," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Must Be Open to Public Scrutiny - Opposition

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa wants to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what he says are the Zanu PF front-man's… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.