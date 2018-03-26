Zanu-PF has said prospective candidates for forthcoming primary elections who have submitted CVs to their provincial capitals will have to resubmit once the party releases detailed guidelines for elections.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party had noted that some candidates were jumping the gun.

"It has come to the notice of the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF, that prospective candidates for the coming primary elections are rushing to their respective provincial capitals to hand in their CVS," said Cde Khaya Moyo.