Zimbabwe: Govt to Receive More Tractors, Centre Pivots

Government is expecting tractors and an additional 80 centre pivots from Brazil as it continues to promote mechanisation of agriculture.

This was revealed by Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Rtd) at a Seed Co Zimbabwe field day held at Rattray Arnold Research Station in Goromonzi last week.

"In the next two months we are expecting tractors for the A2 farmers as the A1 were catered for by the Brazil More Food for Africa Programme," he said.

Minister Shiri said the tractors would not be given for free and farmers would be required to pay with first preference being given to farmers who were not in arrears.

"Only those without credit will be the first to benefit. We are going to harvest our summer crops soon and those who pay back loans will be given the first preference.

"The tractors will come through Agribank and farmers may be required to pay deposit. So it is important that farmers set aside some money in case they may be required to pay a deposit for the tractors," he said.

He said the country was also expecting to receive 80 centre pivots from Spain.

This is meant to modernise agriculture and make irrigation easier for farmers.

"We are also repairing irrigation facilities for schemes and supplying the machinery, which is required. Farmers should pay back loans so that it continues to be a revolving fund otherwise the programme will collapse and Treasury and funding partners will withdraw.

"Paying back loans should be the farmers' first priority after selling agricultural produce to continue benefiting. We want farmers who respect obligations and we do not encourage farmers to side market to evade paying back loans," he said.

He said Government had ironed out challenges that were hindering Command Agriculture to boost yields and ensure national food security.

Minister Shiri said Command Agriculture had been extended to other enterprises to alleviate the difficulties in accessing capital and promoting higher productivity.

"We are going to improve Command Agriculture to ensure farmers have enough inputs. We no longer have in-house political conflicts and now work as one team to end hunger and ensure food security.

"We want to ensure inputs are distributed early to farmers. Now half of the wheat inputs have already been mobilised and we are waiting for the remaining amount," he said.

Minister Shiri said Government was doing a lot of work to ensure maximum production and this included investing in irrigation and while seed houses such as Seed Co Zimbabwe were also contributing through research on better varieties.

"What is left is for the farmer to boost yields. Our average yield average stands at 0,9 tonnes per hectare. Farmers should now work hard to increase yields," he said.