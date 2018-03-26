26 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2019 Polls - Vote Out Corrupt Leaders, INEC, CSOs Tell Nigerians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Festus Ahon

Asaba — Nigerians have been told to take advantage of 2019 general election and vote out from power, political parties, corrupt leaders who have failed in their campaign promises.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, civil society organisations, CSOs, and electoral stakeholders made the call, weekend, in Asaba, Delta State during the flag-off of a civic sensitisation campaign, tagged 'The Citizen's Duty in Enthroning Good Governance' organised by Face to Face Political Network.

The stakeholders' forum identified complacency, ignorance and gullibility of the citizenry as the manure that has sustained corrupt political leadership in Nigeria.

Guest Speaker and Executive Director of Africa Network for Environtment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, told Nigerians to organise themselves into rights and action groups to ask for credible leaders and good governance, using the 2019 general election as a launch pad.

Also speaking, representative of INEC in Delta State at the event, Mrs. Ugochi Nwaubani, called on civil society groups such as Face to Face Political Network to mobilise and educate Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, and come out enmasse to vote, check voters apathy and high incidence of void votes.

Executive Director of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, CEPEJ, Mr. McDonald Ekemezie, who spoke in the same vain, highlighted the citizen's role in the enthronement of good governance.

Advocating an electorate-driven leadership system, where political power truly resides with the people and calling for a revolutionary change of corrupt and inept leadership at all levels of government through the ballot, they charged Face to Face Network to champion the movement in Delta State.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.