Photo: The Independent

Justine Bagyenda and Tumusiime Mutebile

Kampala — An unprecedented revolt which happened recently at Bank of Uganda against the Governor Tumusiime Mutebile, has led to a spilling of the central bank's darkest secrets and could potentially damage its reputation and hurt the economy.

At its centre is the embattled former Executive Director Supervision at the Bank, Justine Bagyenda.

Questions are being asked about why Bagyenda, whose contract expires in three month time, is so anxious to stay that she appears determined to defy Mutebile by dragging him to the Inspectorate of Government.

As the faceoff between Mutebile and Bagyenda rages, previously guarded documents of the central bank have been leaking. Among them is the heavily guarded agreement between Mutebile and DFCU Bank regarding the 2017 controversial takeover and sale of Crane Bank to DFCU for a paltry Shs200billion. At the time of sale, Crane Bank assets had been valued at Shs1.3 trillion.

Until now, Bagyenda's job has allowed her to control key information pertaining to the deal and her fight to stay on is being seen as a desperate maneuver to influence how several court cases surrounding it play out in the courts.

But other significant documents that have leaked include details of Bagyenda's accounts in various commercial banks and her alleged real estate properties have been splashed in the media. The point is clear; Bagyenda must be exposed as tainted, corrupt, and swimming in ill-gotten wealth.

The to and fro exposure of secrets comes at a time when Parliament's Committee on Statutory Authorities and Enterprises (COSASE) has demanded an investigation into activities at the central bank.

It is also happening at a time when the central bank's perceived successor to Mutebile, Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende has seen his star dip amidst allegations of impropriety and frustration over unrealised ambitions.

Observers say the various fights and distractions at the central bank are hurting its trustworthiness, credibility and efficiency and opening it up to bullying by politicians and other forces.

Mutebile has previously blamed Bagyenda for creating the Crane Bank mess.

He first gave indication of the fall out between him and Bagyenda in August last year in a newspaper interview. In the interview with Daily Monitor, Mutebile said while he would take responsibility for what went wrong with Crane Bank, he was not criminally culpable.

When asked who was, Mutebile replied: "Ask the (BoU) executive director for supervision (Bagyenda)".

Insiders say, the public utterances exposed Mutebile's behind the scenes work against Bagyenda.

Mutebile makeover surprise

Insiders say the Governor was holding meetings with among others, former Crane Bank owner, the business mogul SudhirRuparelia, and was not impressed by what he learnt about Bagyenda and other officials at the bank.

Mutebile spoke about a sense of complacency and the board agreed to his recommendations for reshuffles.

Mutebile was mooting transfers; especially of officials who had been on the job for long and were almost retiring. He was also keen to transfer the entire senior management in the directorate of supervision.

But when Mutebile's health deteriorated around November last year, there was a sense of relief when he travelled abroad on sick leave.

When he returned in February many people were surprised by the change in him.

While away, many assumed that his situation was getting worse. But the Governor returned with energy many have not seen in the last three years. Insiders say he takes charge of meetings, cracks jokes in the same and stops officials in the corridor for a chat. Previously, he was seen as struggling and would often just pass without even a nod.

It also became clear that the Governor had used the two months--December and January--of sick leave abroad to strategise on how to deal with the crisis at BoU.

His major public decision was on Feb.7, when he directed immediate transfer of over 50 top officials of the Bank, including nine executive directors, 13 directors and 24 assistant directors.

Mutebile also appointed several new managers, including TumubwineeTwinemanzi, as executive director supervision. Twinemanzi was recruited from the Uganda Communications Commission, where he was the director of Industry Affairs and Content.

Prominent among those Mutebile kicked out was Bagyenda.

In an unprecedented move, Bagyenda refused to vacate office and instead petitioned the IGG to order her sacking by Mutebile unlawful and, on March 12, the IGG - who reportedly enjoys a very cordial relationship with her complied.

She swung Mutebile a memo asking him to defend his actions and roped in the Bank of Uganda Board of Directors urging them not to ratify Mutebile's staff changes generally.

Bagyenda's revolt and the IGG's order have the look of a double-barreled attack on Mutebile who has always insisted that "central banks need operational independence".

In fact, IGG Irene Mulyagonja anticipated that Mutebile would peddle this line and in her March 12 memo warned him that "Please note that we are fully aware of the constitutional independence of the Bank with regard to the execution of its functions as laid out under Article 162 of the Constitution of Uganda."

She added: "However, such independence is only guaranteed where the Bank is deemed to be acting in good faith and in accordance with the law, relevant regulations and policies and the principles of natural justice". She implied that Mutebile was acting outside these tenets. Mutebile has also been accused of tribalism and sectarianism.

Mutebile's misery mounted when the Board of Directors of the central bank appeared to side with Bagyenda and the IGG. The board reportedly asked Mutebile to explain Twinemanzi's appointment since the position was never advertised as required.Twinemanzi has a PhD in economics from University of Texas and his thesis on commercial banks is titled "Interest Spreads and the Margin Setting Behavior of Commercial Banks: Evidence from Uganda"

But he is also said to be well known to Mutebile-- his father having sat on the board of the central bank a few years ago. That appears to be the point Bagyenda is making to the IGG.

Mutebile was forced to eat humble pie. He has reportedly allowed Bagyenda, whose contract expires in June, to stay in office. But he has also created an office for Twinemanzi who is reportedly functioning as the executive director supervision.

So why is Bagyenda fighting to stay on - at least for three more months?

Bagyenda's secrets leak

The fight with Mutebile has lifted the lid off Bagyenda's alleged role in the controversial Crane Bank transaction. Documents that Bagyenda previously kept under lock and key have leaked raising questions over the deal and sparking off fresh suits.

Key amongst these documents is the purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities agreement entered between BoU and DFCU Ltd on January 2015 last year.

The agreement, which The Independent has obtained, had remained a top secret. Not even the former shareholders of Crane Bank had been able to access it.

Sudhir's lawyers say they are shocked that the agreement states neither what DFCU bought when it took over Crane Bank or the price it paid and on what terms.

What kind of agreement doesn't state a purchase price? How can an agreement not state payment terms? These are questions Sudhir's lawyers as in a document titled "Major Contentious Issues with the purchase of Assets and Liabilities Agreement Entered into between Bank of Uganda and DFCU Bank Limited".

They point out that neither the liabilities, nor the assets taken over by DFCU, the net purchase price and the payment terms for monies DFCU was supposed to pay to BOU are stated.

Of the assets owned by Crane Bank, the agreement only lists the 53 Crane Bank branches. Yet at the time it was taken over, Crane Bank's total assets were worth Shs.1.3 trillion.

Even for the branches, Sudhir'sMeera Investments Limited, which owned them and had leased the same to Crane Bank, had valued these assets at Shs100 billion but BoU whittled down the value to a paltry Shs 10 billion. Yet when DFCU acquired them, it automatically valued them at Shs 47 billion - making a clean profit of Shs 37 billion by the stroke of a pen.

Sudhir's lawyers base on these revelations to conclude that the terms of the agreement were agreed fraudulently and secretly in documents outside the main sale agreement.

"The net result of these fraudulent side deals was that DFCU got a bank with 1.3 trillion of Assets for a net payment of just 200 billion (payable under side deals over a period of about 3 years)," reads a memo prepared by Sudhir's lawyers, "all of this was to the detriment of the shareholders and other legitimate creditors and for the benefit of DFCU and the BOU officials and their transaction advisors."

As a result of this deal, within just three months of taking over the assets of Crane Bank, DFCU reported a growth in its profits from those of the previous year from Shs.31 billion to over Shs.150 billion. At the time, other banks were reporting poor performance.

"The lawyers who structured the sale transaction appear to have been compromised and working for both parties secretly," reads a memo prepared by Sudhir's lawyers, "They represented BOU and connived with some BOU officials to give DFCU a sweetheart deal and then they immediately crossed over and went to work for DFCU to collect money and fees on the same assets they had just transferred to DFCU."

Immediately after concluding the sale of Crane Bank to DFCU as Bank of Uganda lawyers, Sudhir's lawyers claim both MMAKS Advocates and AF MPANGA (BOWMANS) switched sides to work for DFCU to collect loans and earn fees from the same Crane Bank loans they claimed were written off and uncollectable. To this day, the two law firms, Sudhir's lawyers say, continue to work for DFCU to collect Crane Bank money.

While Mpanga'sBowmans conducted a review on the non-performing portfolio for DFCU, court documents indicate that MMAKS is handling some 49 cases on former Crane Bank assets on behalf of DFCU.

Sudhir's lawyers claim that Bagyenda gave DFCU permission to secretly account for these bad loans on a secret basis outside the official books of DFCU Bank.

Sudhir's lawyers claim the money DFCU is collecting from these loans belong to him and other former shareholders of Crane Bank.

Sudhir's lawyers say up to Shs600 billion worth of Crane Bank loans (assets) were listed as Non-Performing Loans and removed from Crane Bank's balance sheet at time of BoU takeover.

Using its fiduciary rules, BOU had made the shareholders of Crane Bank, mainly Sudhir, to pay for these loans out of their share capital to the tune of Shs 350 billion.

An additional amount of US$ 23.5 (Shs85 billion) in three additional shareholder payments (US$ 8M, US$ 7.5M and US$ 8M), was also paid to BoU by Crane Bank shareholders. That, according to Sudhir's lawyers, means that it is Sudhir who should receive any money that debtors pay and not DFCU.

Instead, BoU officials, Sudhir's lawyers argue, secretly entered into a side accounting arrangement with DFCU bank to collect from these loans and secretly account for and share proceeds of these collections amongst DFCU and BOU officials.

The Independent has seen documents showing that between December 2017 and Feb.1, DFCU has collected Shs 52 billion from the so-called bad loans.

The Independent has seen a report prepared by Mpanga'sBowmans of the same as non-performing loans. The report details the status of some 197 properties. The Independent has also seen a list of hundreds of loans that had been written off but continue to be serviced.

It is alleged that the lawyers and some Bank officials pushed the central bank into making mistakes for self-enrichment.The Independent has learnt that privately, Mutebile and many in the bank feel that that Bagyenda visited all current problems on the bank.

Sudhir defeats BoU in court

But initially, Mutebile appeared to have allowed Bagyenda to transition into retirement smoothly--left her the office and her powers. But when she returned from leave, she swung into action with a fighting spirit against the Governor and others outside the walls of the central bank--in commercial banks.

Mutebile cut her off completely and directed staff to deal with Twinemanzi, who sits in another office. As the fight has escalated, it has exposed secrets that stuff at the bank weren't aware of especially surrounding the Crane Bank take over.

At the time major decisions around the deal were being taken, Mutebile was not well and relied solely on the advice of his deputy, Louis Kasekende and Bagyenda.

According to insiders, such takeovers are guided by at least three objectives; kicking the bad apple (banker) out of the market, ensuring depositors' savings are safe, and ensuring that while doing all this the bank does not make a loss.

But while the central bank achieved the first two objectives, it finds itself facing a huge loss and further erosion of its capital.

Accounting rules require that the central bank write off some US$100 million which it injected in Crane Bank and is demanding from Sudhir in several court battles raging in court.

The situation, some say might have played out differently if BoU officials had not taken Sudhir to court given that they had locked him in a March 20, 2016 agreement in which he would pay US$60 million to close the case.

But convinced that they had Sudhir against the wall, BoU officials jumped out of that agreement and threatened Sudhir with a criminal suit.

However, Sudhir sought the intervention of President Museveni who blocked the criminal suit limiting BoU to only a civil suit.

In apparent retribution when BoU took Sudhir to court on July 03, they hiked money they wanted from him to US$90 million.

But Sudhir fought back. He argued that the two lawyers representing the central bank--Timothy Masembe of MMAKS and David Mpanga of Bowmans--quit the case owing to their conflict of interest. The first sign of the trouble for BoU emerged when in December last year High Court agreed with Sudhir.

To replace them, BoU got Sebalu and Lule Advocates, which had been the advisor for DFCU on the purchase of Crane Bank. Unfortunately, the firm was hired without the nod of the BoU board. Sudhir challenged them on that basis and again court agreed with him. The losses mounted pressure on the central bank.

As the central bank was still recovering from this crisis, Parliament's committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State enterprises fingered them over fees paid to the private law firms handling the Crane Bank case.

In just a few months, the three firms; MMAKS, Bowmans, and Sebalu and Lule Advocates had earned an estimated Shs 5.4 billion from BoU.

While BoU has previously taken over banks and sold them, with Crane Bank, it now appeared to have swallowed a live crocodile that is busy eating its (central bank) belly.

The lawyer's fees are just a tiny fraction of the problem. Insiders say BoU injected Shs 450 billion into Crane Bank before selling it. The injection wiped out the central bank's capitalisation, which is usually under Shs 500 billion. Apart from this, the transaction has heavily damaged the banker's reputation, worsened tensions within its walls and invited upon it a multitude of suits.

It is not clear how the standoff between Mutebile and Bagyenda will clear out. What is clear the finally, perhaps, some details regarding how tiny DFCU got to buy the mighty Crane Bank will emerge.