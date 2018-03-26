Uganda: Dfcu Courts NGOs

25 March 2018

Kampala — Under its NGO Proposition component, DFCU bank is reaching out to non-governmental organizations with several products.

Speaking to over 150 NGO representatives operating in Uganda on March 16 in Kampala, the Bank's Chief of Business and Executive Director, William Ssekambe, said NGOs need to look at other sources of income other than depending on donor funds which, he said, is not sustainable.

"We are ready to partner with you to reach out to communities," Ssekabembe said. He advised NGOs to form investment clubs as a way of saving and investing for the future.

He also said that the bank is investing heavily in new technology, agribusiness, agency banking, and mobile banking which NGOs can use to go about their advocacy and related work.

