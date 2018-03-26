24 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: All The Winners at the 2018 Saftas

Photo: The Wound/Facebook
Inxeba - The Wound.

South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 12th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.

The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed.

The star-studded event kicked off at 19:30 with the red carpet, hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso, and the main event kicked of at 20:00 in the Sun City Superbowl.

The ceremony was hosted by Thando Thabete and Phat Joe.

The theme for the annual awards show is 'Our Stories Are Gold' in honour of "those who have captured our hearts, minds and imaginations through the telling of our unique stories."

This year the Saftas also honoured Nelson Mandela’s centenary.

Isibaya won the Best TV Soap award, High Rollers 3 won Best Telenovela and Uzalo was voted Most Popular soap by the public.

Johan Stemmet and Thoko Ntshinga received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Ayanda Sithebe was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.

Inxeba (The Wound) won Best Feature film.

See the full list of winners here:


TELEVISION

Best TV Soap
Isibaya

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Hamilton Dhlamini

Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Jo-Anne Reyneke

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Pallance Dladla

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Tarryn Lamb

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela
Isibaya

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap/Telenovela
Suidooster

Best Telenovela
High Rollers 3

Most Popular TV Soap
Uzalo

Best TV Drama
Tjovitjo

Best Actor - TV Drama
Warren Masemola

Best Actress - TV Drama
Thuso Mbedu

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
Emmanuel Castis

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jana Cilliers

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
iNumber Number

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Lockdown

Best TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Actress - TV Comedy
Carine Rous

Best Actor - TV Comedy
Mandla Gaduka

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Linda Sebezo

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Schalk Bezuidenhout

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA

Best Talk Show Host
Pabi Moloi

Best TV Presenter
Lerato Kganyago


FILM

Best Actor - Feature Film
Nakhane Touré

Best Actress - Feature Film
Crystal-Donna Roberts

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Bongile Mantsai

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Nomonde Mbusi

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Documentary Feature
Skulls of my People

Best Student Film 
Hewn

Lifetime Achievement Awards
Johan Stemmet
Thoko Ntshinga

Youth Achiever Award recipient
Ayanda Sithebe

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award
Shelly Barry

Outstanding Provincial Contributor Awards
Thabang Moubane

