South Africa: All The Winners at the 2018 Saftas

South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 12th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.
The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed.
The star-studded event kicked off at 19:30 with the red carpet, hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso, and the main event kicked of at 20:00 in the Sun City Superbowl.
The ceremony was hosted by Thando Thabete and Phat Joe.
The theme for the annual awards show is 'Our Stories Are Gold' in honour of "those who have captured our hearts, minds and imaginations through the telling of our unique stories."
This year the Saftas also honoured Nelson Mandela’s centenary.
Isibaya won the Best TV Soap award, High Rollers 3 won Best Telenovela and Uzalo was voted Most Popular soap by the public.
Johan Stemmet and Thoko Ntshinga received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Ayanda Sithebe was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.
Inxeba (The Wound) won Best Feature film.
See the full list of winners here:
TELEVISION
Best TV Soap
Isibaya
Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Hamilton Dhlamini
Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Jo-Anne Reyneke
Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela
Pallance Dladla
Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela
Tarryn Lamb
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela
Isibaya
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap/Telenovela
Suidooster
Best Telenovela
High Rollers 3
Most Popular TV Soap
Uzalo
Best TV Drama
Tjovitjo
Best Actor - TV Drama
Warren Masemola
Best Actress - TV Drama
Thuso Mbedu
Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama
Emmanuel Castis
Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama
Jana Cilliers
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama
iNumber Number
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Lockdown
Best TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA
Best Actress - TV Comedy
Carine Rous
Best Actor - TV Comedy
Mandla Gaduka
Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy
Linda Sebezo
Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy
Schalk Bezuidenhout
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy
Puppet Nation ZA
Best Talk Show Host
Pabi Moloi
Best TV Presenter
Lerato Kganyago
FILM
Best Actor - Feature Film
Nakhane Touré
Best Actress - Feature Film
Crystal-Donna Roberts
Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film
Bongile Mantsai
Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film
Nomonde Mbusi
Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)
Best Feature Film
Inxeba (The Wound)
Best Documentary Feature
Skulls of my People
Best Student Film
Hewn
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Johan Stemmet
Thoko Ntshinga
Youth Achiever Award recipient
Ayanda Sithebe
Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award
Shelly Barry
Outstanding Provincial Contributor Awards
Thabang Moubane