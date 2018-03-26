South Africa: All The Winners at the 2018 Saftas

South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 12th annual Saftas ceremony held at Sun City.

The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Thursday when the first awards were handed.

The star-studded event kicked off at 19:30 with the red carpet, hosted by Kuli Roberts and Rorisang Thandekiso, and the main event kicked of at 20:00 in the Sun City Superbowl.

The ceremony was hosted by Thando Thabete and Phat Joe.

The theme for the annual awards show is 'Our Stories Are Gold' in honour of "those who have captured our hearts, minds and imaginations through the telling of our unique stories."

This year the Saftas also honoured Nelson Mandela’s centenary.

Isibaya won the Best TV Soap award, High Rollers 3 won Best Telenovela and Uzalo was voted Most Popular soap by the public.

Johan Stemmet and Thoko Ntshinga received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Ayanda Sithebe was the recipient of the Youth Achiever Award.

Inxeba (The Wound) won Best Feature film.

See the full list of winners here:



TELEVISION

Best TV Soap

Isibaya

Best Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Hamilton Dhlamini

Best Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Jo-Anne Reyneke

Best Supporting Actor - TV Soap/Telenovela

Pallance Dladla

Best Supporting Actress - TV Soap/Telenovela

Tarryn Lamb

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap/Telenovela

Isibaya

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap/Telenovela

Suidooster

Best Telenovela

High Rollers 3

Most Popular TV Soap

Uzalo

Best TV Drama

Tjovitjo

Best Actor - TV Drama

Warren Masemola

Best Actress - TV Drama

Thuso Mbedu

Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama

Emmanuel Castis

Best Supporting Actress - TV Drama

Jana Cilliers

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama

iNumber Number

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

Lockdown

Best TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Actress - TV Comedy

Carine Rous

Best Actor - TV Comedy

Mandla Gaduka

Best Supporting Actress - TV Comedy

Linda Sebezo

Best Supporting Actor - TV Comedy

Schalk Bezuidenhout

Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy

Puppet Nation ZA

Best Talk Show Host

Pabi Moloi

Best TV Presenter

Lerato Kganyago



FILM

Best Actor - Feature Film

Nakhane Touré

Best Actress - Feature Film

Crystal-Donna Roberts

Best Supporting Actor - Feature Film

Bongile Mantsai

Best Supporting Actress - Feature Film

Nomonde Mbusi

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film

Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film

Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Feature Film

Inxeba (The Wound)

Best Documentary Feature

Skulls of my People

Best Student Film

Hewn

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Johan Stemmet

Thoko Ntshinga

Youth Achiever Award recipient

Ayanda Sithebe

Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award

Shelly Barry

Outstanding Provincial Contributor Awards

Thabang Moubane