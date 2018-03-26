Uganda: UBL Sinks Shs205m in L. Victoria Tree Project

Beer Maker, Uganda Breweries Limited in partnership with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Rotary Uganda is extending Shs 205 million towards a five year tree planting initiative aimed at restoring forest cover within Lake Victoria catchment areas covering over 200 hectares.

While handing over a dummy cheque to Rotary Uganda and Tanzania District Governor, Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha on March 15 in Kampala, the Managing Director for UBL, Mark Ocitti said this support aims at ensuring sustainability of 'our natural resources for generations to come'.

"Beyond a humanitarian need, as a company, we leave an environmental footprint through our production processes and so it is only right that we do enough to replenish the resources that give us value," Ocitti said.

He added that the water they use for production comes from Lake Victoria and as such, protecting the Lake's catchment areas, means they are protecting the lake. He said Shs 41million will be paid out per year for five years.