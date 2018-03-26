26 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom to Disrupt Some Services This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Mobile Service Provider Safaricom has notified its customers in disruption of services due to planned system maintenance.

The firm's Strategy and Innovation Director Joseph Ogutu state that the maintenance which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday will mostly affect the availability of air time top-up, Okoa Jahazi, air time transfer, data transfer and data bundles purchase.

"To maintain service excellence, Safaricom will on Wednesday, March 28, from 9pm to Thursday, March 2018, 12.30am carry out a planned system maintenance," he stated.

In a statement, he indicated that all other services including voice, data, M-PESA and SMS will remain available.

Kenya

'Govt Butchered My Jomo Kenyatta Statue Design'

An award-winning artist is threatening to sue the government over the statue President Kenyatta unveiled during his… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.