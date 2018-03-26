Kenya: Safaricom to Disrupt Some Services This Week

Nairobi — Mobile Service Provider Safaricom has notified its customers in disruption of services due to planned system maintenance.

The firm's Strategy and Innovation Director Joseph Ogutu state that the maintenance which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday will mostly affect the availability of air time top-up, Okoa Jahazi, air time transfer, data transfer and data bundles purchase.

"To maintain service excellence, Safaricom will on Wednesday, March 28, from 9pm to Thursday, March 2018, 12.30am carry out a planned system maintenance," he stated.

In a statement, he indicated that all other services including voice, data, M-PESA and SMS will remain available.