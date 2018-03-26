Kenya: Excellence Earns 80 Kenyans Under 40 Years Thumbs Up

Nation Media Group (NMG) has feted the women and men who made it to the 2017 Top 40 Under 40 roll of honour, having made outstanding achievements in various sectors of the economy.

Nation, through its Business Daily brand, partnered with Simba Corporation's BMW to recognise 2017's winners - the first time the gala dinner was jointly held for both men and women.

Simba Corporation hosted the event at its Aspire Centre in Nairobi's Westlands, where the party was spiced up with a touch of the latest models of BMW cars targeting up and coming business and corporate executives.

The list of awardees included professionals, business people, sportsmen and women, artists, outstanding farmers and public servants.

The winners were selected from a list of more than 800 entries based on their diligence and commitment to making positive change in society through their activities in respective fields of specialisation.

Simba Corporation group chairman Adil Popat urged the young achievers to promote goodwill, practise good ethics and influence the younger generation by teaching them to do things the right way.

"These 80 people are the future leaders of this country, and the best thing you can do is to influence people positively because Kenya needs you more than before," said Mr Popat.

Ochieng Rapuro, the Business Daily editor, urged the winners to exercise smart leadership during this time when technology is rapidly changing the course of human history.

Simba Corporation chief executive Dinesh Kotecha offered the 2017 Top 40 under 40 women and men discounted prices on a range of the new BMW models as part of the auto firm's Jubilee celebrations.

"This is the first celebration that we are having with you today, and we are going to extend some special offers for a limited period before you hit 41 years," said Mr Kotecha.Simba Corporation is a diversified group business that operates in 27 locations across Kenya. 19 of them are run by the firm while the other eight are dealerships.

The company has a presence in motor, hospitality, real estate and financial services sectors.