Zanzibar — RUTHLESS Mafunzo put up a stunning performance to whitewash Kipanga with a resounding 5-0 win in the Zanzibar Premier League match (Unguja Zone) at Amani Stadium on Friday.

It was the seventh victory on a trot for Mafunzo as they continue to strengthen their position in search for the league title. In a one-sided encounter, Mafunzo looked a side more likely to score from the onset as their opponents were chasing shadows and completely second best.

Just after four minutes, Rashid Abdalla opened the floodgates before Ali Juma added the second in the 20th minute. Rashid grabbed his brace with the third goal for Mafunzo after half an hour mark.

The match rolled to the break with Mafunzo enjoying a comfortable 3-0 lead After the break, both teams made several changes, with Kipanga calling off Salum Ali, Imran Abdul and Mohammed Ramadhan for Lord James Sialanga, Sabri Ali 'Sisoko' and Suleiman Hamid respectively.

On their side, Mafunzo introduced Issa Chitwanga Ajib, who replaced Amour Abdallah and the changes seemed to benefit them as stretched their lead in the 61st minute, when Jeremia Seif Chikunde netted the fourth.

There was still time for Mohammed Abdulrahim to drill the last nail into the coffin with a fine taken shot with five minutes to go. Following the victory, Mafunzo have moved to fourth place on the log on 30 points, leapfrogging KMKM who dropped fifth on 28 points. Kipanga are placed second bottom on 11 points.

KVZ still sit top of the table on 36 pints same as JKU but the former are ahead on superior goal difference, while Zimamoto are third on 31 points. The league was due to continue yesterday, where Black Sailor were to face Zimamoto. Black Sailor are placed seventh on the log with 27 points.