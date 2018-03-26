25 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governors Fail to Sign Agreement On Border Wars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwangi Ndirangu

An initiative to end resource-based conflicts in four counties of northern Kenya hit a snag after governors failed to sign an eagerly awaited Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The county chiefs of Laikipia, Isiolo, Samburu and Baringo were expected to append their signatures to the Amaya Triangle Initiative last Friday in an effort to end perennial conflicts among herders over pasture and water, especially during drought.

But leaders who attended the meeting at Lake Bogoria Spa and Resort in Baringo County felt there was lack of public participation in the process and asked for more time to consult grass roots leaders.

CONSULTATION

The leaders are now expected to meet after two months where the differences that emerged during the meeting are expected to have been ironed out to pave way for the signing of the deal.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting were governors Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), senators Gideon Moi (Baringo) and John Kinyua (Laikipia), Isiolo and Samburu deputy governors, members of Laikipia, Samburu and Baringo county assemblies who all agreed the initiative is good but asked for time to inform the public.

NAMEElected leaders from the four counties agreed to hold public consultations on the initiative that aims to bolster peace and development in the region.

Some Baringo MCAs took issue with the name 'Amaya', saying it was derived from Pokot community but Senator Moi dismissed them.

"Our responsibility is not to look at names, but bring the peace that Kenyans want," Mr Moi said.

Some of the issues to be looked at in the MoU are infrastructure, livestock, water, environment, natural resource development, tourism, cross-border trade, education and training.

Kenya

Miguna Due Back in Kenya This Afternoon

Deported controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna is expected back in Kenya on Monday afternoon. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.