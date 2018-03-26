Swaziland: Destitute Poor Risk Death By Poisoning

Destitute people in Swaziland are putting their lives at risk from food poisoning by eating contaminated processed meats.

Certain brands of processed meats have been banned in Swaziland following a widespread outbreak of listeriosis in neighbouring South Africa. At least 183 people have died in that country.

After the Swazi Government ordered a ban some people disposed of potentially-infected meats in open veld or public dumpsites.

It is reported that unemployed people who depend on what they can scavenge from dumping sites have been collecting 'stacks' of the food, including polony and Russians (frankfurters) to eat. The Swazi Observer reported on Monday (19 March 2018) that the poor who work in gangs called Kamdodi were not aware of the dangers they faced.

It reported, 'This placed the kamdodi gang's lives in danger of contracting the disease because they consumed the banned products suspected to be contaminated with listeriosis.'

The Swazi Ministry of Health had advised people to burn or bury potentially-contaminated food.

Hunger is widespread in Swaziland. In a report in May 2017, the World Food Program estimated 350,000 people in Swaziland were in need of food assistance. WFP helped 65,473 of them. It said it was regularly feeding 52,000 orphaned and vulnerable children (OVC) aged under eight years at neighbourhood care points. About 45 percent of all children in Swaziland are thought to be OVCs.

It reported chronic malnutrition affected 26 percent of all children in Swaziland aged under five.