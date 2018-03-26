Tanzania: Sports Associations Told to Avoid Financial Mismanagement

Mbeya — MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe has urged sports associations in the country to avoid financial mismanagement and run their offices in a professional manner.

Mwakyembe made the remarks on Friday, during a meeting with Mbeya basketball stakeholders held at Catholic Youth Centre here, with the minister insisting that the priority of all sports associations should be to achieve financial stability in order to develop their respective sports.

The meeting aimed at celebrating the success of the Mbeya Regional Basketball team, which successfully won the National Basketball Cup (Taifa Cup) three consecutive times. Minister Mwakyembe said all sports associations in the country should ensure that they are well operated to avoid financial calamity, which is discouraging sports development.

However, it's becoming increasingly common for a growing number of sports associations to find themselves on the edge of calamity, with shrinking funding sources, bleak finances and poor cash flow.

He said majority of sports associations fail to attract sponsorship due to lack of financial transparency, misappropriation and mismanagement of funds. Speaking about Mbeya regional basketball team, Mwakyembe said he was surprised by the success of the team despite the challenges facing them, including lack of sponsorship.

"I'm surprised because players are forced to cover their expenses during national basketball competitions but still managed to put their best in the tournament," he said. Minister Mwakyembe said in recognition of the team's success, he will organise the fund raising event and seek support from stakeholders to ensure basketball continues to propel in Mbeya and country at large.

One of the stakeholders, who attended the meeting, Melas Mdemu asked the private and public institutions and companies as well as individuals to support the basketball, which will in the end help to create employment for youth. Mbeya Regional Basketball Association (MRBA) General Secretary, Yusuph Nyurenda said despite their achievements, they are faced a myriad of challenges including lack of playing grounds and financial support.

He said most of the basketball courts in the region are owned by schools, churches and colleges.