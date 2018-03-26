Kenya: How Police Officers With Fake Degrees Get High Pay

Some graduate police officers colluded with crooked seniors to get higher pay, an audit has revealed.

The officers took advantage of a gap in their employment terms that allowed graduates to earn higher salaries than colleagues with lower academic qualifications.

This triggered a rush as officers, who joined the Service on the strength of a secondary school certificate, sought university degrees and were subsequently considered as constable graduates.

FAKE DEGREES

The audit by the National Police Service Commission also shows that some degrees were questionable.

For instance, some officers presented degrees in "Divinity Studies" from nondescript universities located in low end residential Nairobi estates.

In other cases, there were officers who presented degree papers yet they actually scored grade D in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

This, in spite of the fact that Kenyan universities only admit students with grade C+ for degree courses.

HARDSHIP

In yet another case, a constable who scored a D+ in KCSE tests presented a masters degree certificate but failed all promotional courses at the police training college in Kiganjo.

Other certificates, according to the audit, were found to be forgeries.

A senior officer, privy to the findings of the audit, told the Nation that the government was also recovering Sh300 million from officers who earned transfer and hardship allowances yet they had never been moved from their work stations.

In another case, a senior officer was surcharged Sh1 million, which had over the years been sent to an account held by a junior serving a seven-year jail term.

OUTCRY

In a knee jerk reaction to correct the pay anomaly, the government reduced salaries of the affected officers but ended up creating another crisis - it has left them with zero or negative pay.

Following an outcry from the officers and the public, the NPSC rescinded the decision.

"Following consultations with the Ministry of Interior and the inspector-general of police, it has been decided that, in order to ensure officers meet their prearranged financial commitments, measures be taken for their salaries to be reflected in the March 2018 pay," NPSC chairman Johnston Kavuludi said.

ASSURANCE

In spite of the assurance, officers who spoke to the Nation showed their March pay slips that reflected either negative or zero net salary.

"Somebody must be held accountable for these anomalies," a senior officer said.

There are 1,400 constables in the National Police Service who claim to have university degrees.

Constables are the lowest ranking cadre of police officers.

During recruitment, the Service invites applicants who have attained D+ in KCSE examinations.

There are an additional 800 who have attained degrees but are not remunerated as graduate constables.

NEED-ONLY BASIS

During the Friday pass out parade at Kiganjo Police Training College, 171 officers with degrees joined the service.

The senior officer also said that graduate constables are recruited on need-only basis.

Those who attain higher qualifications while on the job should consider it an added advantage but not an automatic qualification for either higher pay or promotion, he added.

"There is a chief inspector at Kenya Police headquarters who has a PhD. Are we going to pay him like the inspector-general? he asked."

"We also a constable who attained a straight A in KCSE examination. He is not getting the salary of a graduate constable but he is scheduled for a promotional course."

TRANSCRIPTS

The officer pointed out that the audit "will hurt some officers while others will gain".

He said those with clean papers and were earning higher salaries procedurally would not be effected.

"The affected officers have been advised to submit to the commission through the inspector-general, their degree certificates, transcripts and testimonials for verification and approval," Mr Kavuludi said in his statement.

Officers who were also exempted from paying taxes on the basis of physical disability were also affected by the salary cuts and their status would be subjected to verification.

TAX EXEMPTIONS

"The Commission has already held discussions with the National Council For People With Disabilities and will verify the status of the officers concerned. They will handed over to duly appointed medical boards which will advice the service and commission on their status," Mr Kavuludi said.

"Only then will they continue enjoying the benefits that come with their status, which includes tax exemptions and retirement at the age of 65."

NPS spokesperson Charles Owino defended the adjustments, saying they should not be seen as a ploy to downgrade some officers "since the upward review was an anomaly in the first place".

PARLIAMENT

The salary cut was also discussed in the National Assembly during which MPs opposed the decision.

The matter is also being addressed by the office of the ombudsman.