23 March 2018

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Soldiers Forced to Pay for King's Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

Army personnel in Swaziland have been forced to make a contribution from their salaries towards the cost King Mswati III's 50th birthday celebration. Previously, police officers in the kingdom were also made to pay.

Swaziland, where the King rules as sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch, is marking the King's birthday and the 50th anniversary of independence from Great Britain with a so-called 50/50 celebration on 19 April 2018.

According to the Times of Swaziland, the only independent daily newspaper in the kingdom, private soldiers have to pay E100; corporals E110; lieutenants E270; and generals E600 (US$51).

Earlier in March it was revealed that police officers were being forced to contribute. A constable will have to contribute E50, with payments of E100 from sergeants and E150 from assistant inspectors. Inspectors and assistant superintendents will contribute E200 and E300 respectively while superintendents, E400.

The money will be used towards paying the US$7.5 million the Swazi Government will pay for a fleet of luxury BMW cars to transport dignitaries on the day. The cost of the cars alone bust the US$1.7 million budget the government allowed itself for the festivities.

Swaziland

Campaign to Educate On Albinism

A campaign has started in Swaziland called 'Don't kill us, we are human beings too' to raise awareness about people with… Read more »

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

Copyright © 2018 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.