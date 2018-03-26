26 March 2018

Kenya: Miguna Due Back in Kenya Monday Afternoon

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
Miguna Miguna.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Deported controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna is expected back in Kenya on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Miguna said he would land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 2.30pm.

His lawyer Siaya Senator James Orengo said they are finalising plans to welcome Miguna back in the country after he was kicked out in February over the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People's President.

Orengo stated that they received confirmation from the Interior Ministry that Miguna will be granted safe entry once he lands at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

