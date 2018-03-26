South Africa: What Would Tony Do - How the DA's Unsung Hero Would Stop the Party's Race to the Bottom

opinion

Of the Democratic Alliance's three leaders in the democratic dispensation, Tony Leon has been their most capable. Competing against strong ANC leadership, he still forged ahead. Today, the DA is being tested once more, against a ruling party recovering under Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership. Will it measure up, or will it flounder?

The Democratic Alliance has had three leaders in the Democratic dispensation. Without any hesitation, Tony Leon was their last and maybe only true leader. This is based on Leon's remarkable success up against arguably the best ANC leadership, the best leadership in the world even, Nelson Mandela and his successor Thabo Mbeki. Against the odds, Leon still managed to find gaps, to press forward and pull rabbits out of his hat to give the DA new life. One need only read the heated written exchanges between Mbeki and Leon on critical issues that could not be fully canvassed in the limited parliamentary time to realise that you may not have agreed with Leon, but he was intellectually capable.

After Tony Leon, the party indeed grew substantially but over and against the worst of the ANC leadership. Post-Leon, the DA leadership's capabilities were never really tested because in 2007, when...