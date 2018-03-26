24 March 2018

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Police Gang-Rape Schoolgirl

Three community policemen in Swaziland gang-raped a 17-year-old schoolgirl at knifepoint and forced her boyfriend to watch. One of them recorded it on his cellphone.

The teenager was in her school uniform while she and her boyfriend walked to a river after a school athletics competition.

The community policemen told them they were on patrol to make sure none of the pupils committed any offences during the athletics competition.

Three men appeared at Manzini Magistrates' Court charged with rape and assault. In a detailed account of their ordeal the Times of Swaziland reported on Friday (23 March 2018) that the pair were subjected to beatings. The teenager was then raped by all three community policeman and they ordered her boyfriend to have sex with her, which he was unable to do.

The schoolgirl told the court, 'They boldly told us about their position in the community, that they were community police members.'

The three pleaded guilty to rape and assault. The newspaper did not report their sentence.

