Zimbabwe: Pray for Peace, First Lady Urges Churches

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday urged churches to pray for peace ahead of this year's harmonised elections.

Addressing members of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe's Mufakose Circuit during Palm Sunday commemorations, the First Lady said the church plays a significant role in promoting peace in the country.

The First Lady and President Mnangagwa are members of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.

Although she attended the service just like any other congregant, fellow worshippers asked her to address them.

"We are members of this church and we grew up in this church. When I am here, I cease to be the First Lady and assume the position of a child," she said.

"I am your child and I have simply come home today," said the First Lady.

She said Zimbabwe was preparing for the harmonised elections, adding that it was the church's role to preach and pray for peace.

"Elections are coming this year and Methodists must pray for peace in this country. We want peaceful elections.

"As Methodists we must be at the forefront of praying for peace in Zimbabwe," she said.

The First Lady thanked the church for its prayers during her family's difficult times last year.

"You have been with us in your prayers during those difficult times and you continue praying for us. I would like to thank you for such love and care," she said.

The First Lady last year contributed towards construction of the church building in Mufakose.

Yesterday she pledged to assist in renovating the pastor's house at the church's Mufakose Circuit.

She donated five bags of maize, cartons of cooking oil and other foodstuffs to support the church during the Easter camp that starts this week.

Reverend Rodrick Shoko of the Mufakose Circuit hailed President Mnangagwa's leadership saying it had ended hate speech and violence in the country.

"We were now fed up with hate language on television and rallies, but the new leadership is preaching the gospel of peace.

"During the old days we could only hear words like "Stop It" or "Unopenga" all the time, but it is now gone.

"For the first time, as churches we have been consulted by the Presidium as important stakeholders in the running of the country and maintenance of peace," he said.

Rev Shoko urged the President to continue leading Zimbabwe in peace.

"We pray that you lead us in peace. We do not want fights. Bullet factories must change into bread factories," said Rev Shoko.

Speaking at the same event, Mr Stewart Mtizwa, who is now a director in the First Lady's office, testified to the humbleness of the First Lady. Mr Mtizwa described her as a mother figure, who picked him up from the dusty streets of Mufakose.

"Amai Mnangagwa is very humble and loving. She is a caring mother, who took me from Mufakose and accepted me as a director in her office," he said.