24 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: International TB Day Observed

Asmara — The International TB Day was observed, today, 24 March at national level at the premises of the Abraha Bahta School for the Blind under the theme "Let's Play Leading Role to Create TB Free World".

Indicating that the Ministry of Health is working to reduce the prevalence of TB in partnership with stakeholders through designing five years strategic plan, the director of Communicable Diseases Control at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Araia Berhane said that with proper medication the disease is curable.

Dr. Araia indicated that there are 76 laboratories as well as 70 health facilities equipped with the necessary equipment treating TB patients across the country and that the prevalence of the disease has significantly been reduced.

Dr. Tedros Tekeste representing the WHO said that eradicating TB from the face of the world is one of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Dr. Tedros also expressed expectation that with the strong community mobilization and efforts on the part of the Ministry of Health in partnership with stakeholders Eritrea will eradicate communicable diseases in general and that of TB in particular in accordance with the sustainable development goals.

The International TB Day is being observed for the 36 time world wide. The day has been also observed with various activities in all the regions of the country.

Read the original article on Shabait.

