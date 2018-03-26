26 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Works On SME Transformation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Enacy Mapakame

Government is working on a cocktail of measures to enhance the transformation of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) into large corporates.

The policy support measures will ensure SMEs have decent work space, enjoy technology transfers, access markets through trade facilitation and financial support. This comes as the SME sector has proven to be a significant contributor to economic transformation and growth, especially at a time when big companies have been scaling down operations while others eventually closed shop due to a host of economic challenges.

Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Permanent Secretary Abigail Shonhiwa, said this will ensure the sector contributed more to the economy while also graduating from small businesses to large conglomerates as was the case with firms in India and Japan.

She also indicated Government was engaging CBZ for further partnerships to support and capacitate the sector.

"As Ministry, we are working on a number of programmes with CBZ to support the SMEs. I will not make an announcement now, but I believe we should be meeting again mid-year and will be seeing the fruits of the discussions with CBZ and Government is happy with the support they are already giving," she said.

CBZ Holdings acting group chief executive officer Peter Zimunya, said the banking group had already identified areas of further cooperation with the budding SMEs. These include manufacturing, both local and the export oriented, mining especially solutions for small scale miners and beneficiation.

The financial services group was also targeting tourism, including medical tourism, services, construction, agro-processing especially for fresh produce and machinery, irrigation development as well as energy sector.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Must Be Open to Public Scrutiny - Opposition

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa wants to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what he says are the Zanu PF front-man's… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.