South Africa: Paramedics Kept Busy in Durban Rain

A paramedic has urged Durban motorists to drive carefully in the rain after a driver had to be rescued when his truck crashed down an embankment on Friday.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said they had been extremely busy dealing with collisions in the rain in and around Durban.

Just after 18:30 they attended to the driver of a truck that had left the roadway on the N3 Durban-bound near the Mariannhill toll plaza. "The driver had sustained moderate injuries and was entrapped in the wreckage," Jamieson said.

Advanced life support paramedics stabilised him in his cab and the Fire Department and police search and rescue team used tools to cut him free.

He was pulled up the to the roadside with a rope system that had been set up and was taken to hospital by ambulance for further care.

Jamieson cautioned all motorists to slow down in the wet weather, leave a safe following distance, and to leave earlier to avoid needing to rush.

News24