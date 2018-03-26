South Africa: Bafana Bafana Crowned Four Nations Tournament Champions

Bafana Bafana were crowned champions of the four nations tournament on Saturday, 24 March after a convincing 2-0 victory over hosts, Zambia at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia.

Goals by Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba were enough for Bafana Bafana to see off the hosts at a packed Stadium as the South Africans caused a big upset in the copperbelt of Ndola.

As expected, the hosts got off their starting blocks first with Orlando Pirates danger man, Justin Shonga finding himself one on one with Itumeleng Khune who did well to come off his line and block the shot in the opening 10 minutes.

Shonga was back in the picture minutes later with another stinging shot just outside the box which found Khune on high alert to make the save and keep the scores level. With the momentum on their side, the hosts were caught by Bafana Bafana's quick transitional play with Tau finishing off a cross from Dolly which the keeper failed to handle to make it 1-0 to the visitors.

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward could have gotten his brace minutes later after finding himelf one on one with the keeper but his lobbed effort went off target.

A lapse of concentration from Thulani Hlatshwayo in the 31st minute almost resulted in a goal after the skipper gave a hospital pass in the box which was intercepted by Brian Mwila but his shot was saved by Khune from a very close angle.

Coming into the second half, the hosts wasted no time in putting Bafana Bafana under pressure in search of the equaliser but the resolute South African defense was having none of it as Zambia huffed and puffed, causing very little danger.

South Africa did well to frustrate the home side with its possession play which was well conducted by Siphesihle Ndlovu and Teboho Mokoena in the middle of the park.

With just a few minutes left on the clock, Lebogang Mothiba came off the bench to find the back of the net after receiving a well threaded ball by Keegan Dolly to fire past Zambian keeper, Toaster Nsabata and put the match beyond reach for the home side.

Bafana Bafana will return to Johannesburg on Sunday, 25 March at 15h30.