23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dentist Accused of Killing Twins to Go On Trial After Plea Deal Sinks

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Spanish dentist accused of killing his twin children is to be tried in August after his plea and sentencing talks with the State were unsuccessful.

Mario-César Deus Yela appeared in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on Friday, when his attorney William Booth told the court that the defence had made certain proposals to the State.

However, the State was "not agreeable to those".

The long-haired accused listened intently as Booth spoke, before an interpreter explained the outcome to him in Spanish.

The three-week trial was set down for August 20.

Deus Yela, of Barcelona in Spain, is accused of killing his children, Octavia and Maximo, at a Hout Bay holiday complex in April.

His ex-wife Julia Engelhorn, found her three-year-old children's bodies in a bedroom, after he invited her for lunch.

When she arrived, he allegedly told her he had killed the twins. A third child was at school at the time.

Deus Yela is also accused of threatening to stab Engelhorn, who allegedly escaped and ran to a security guard for help.

He is further accused of the theft of her Toyota Prado.

He remains in custody after his bail application was previously denied in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

News24

South Africa

Glebeland Hostel Murder Suspects to Apply for Bail

Several suspects - one of them a police officer - accused of murder and conspiring to kill Glebelands hostel dwellers,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.