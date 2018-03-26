Sudan: Darfur Rebels Claim Dozens of Govt Troops Killed

Feina — The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) claims its rebel combatants killed dozens of government troops and militiamen in the area southeast of Jebel Marra on Wednesday and Friday.

Ezzeldin Sambala, the military spokesman for the movement, said in a statement on Friday that its rebel combatants not only killed dozens of army and militia members, but as well destroyed four army vehicles, including fuel tankers, in clashes between the two parties in the area of Feina, Dalo, Dawa and Dolda southeast of Jebel Marra.

He accused the government forces of destroying villages and plundering markets in the areas where the fighting took place.

The spokesman denied reports that the government forces have regained control over Jebel Marra, saying the rebel combatants are still in control of their sites in the region.

Fleeing villagers confirmed to Radio Dabanga that renewed fighting broke out in the area of Sina, south of Jebel Marra, on Friday. The village burned to ashes they said.

Another clash took place in the area west of Deribat in East Jebel Marra on Thursday evening. "The rebels of Abdelwahid confronted the government forces and forced them to return to Deribat," a source said.

Thousands of families fled to the surrounding mountains, caves, and valleys, where they try to survive without access to water, food, or medicines. They again appealed via Radio Dabanga to humanitarian and human rights organisations to urgently intervene and provide them with water, food, and protection.

A villager reported that elements of the Rapid Support Forces, Sudan's main militia, entered the area of Libei in dozens of vehicles on Thursday.

"They tried to rob the people living in the area of Libei, but army forces confronted them," he said. "The militiamen then moved north and stole furniture and farming tools, and about 500 cows as well from the villages of Ranagna and Kabka."

On March 9, government troops and SLM-AW fighters clashed in the area of Jawa, south of Deribat. Three villagers were wounded.

On Wednesday morning, army and militia forces attacked the areas of Feina and Dawa. Witnesses reported that at least three villagers were killed and 12 others were injured.

Thousands of people were displaced. The sources as well confirmed that the government forces succeeded to completely take over the area of Feina in East Jebel Marra locality, southeast of the mountain. On Friday, the fighting continued in the area.