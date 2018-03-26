Sudan Denounces Alexandria Terrorist Attack

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry has expressed strong condemnation and denunciation to the terrorist bombing that targeted Alexandria' Security Chief Saturday and left a number of innocent people dead and terrorized citizens in a criminal that contravenes all values, principles and norms.

In a statement issued Sunday , the Ministry expressed sincere condolence of government and people of Sudan to government and people of sister Egypt , families of victims and the injured.

The Foreign Ministry expressed in its statement Sudan's full solidarity and support to Egypt in all measures it takes to preserve security and safety of its citizens in the face of all criminal and terrorist acts.