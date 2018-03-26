25 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Huge Car Bomb Explosion Occurred in Mogadishu

A car bomb blast occurred at a security checkpoint outside Somali parliament building in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday afternoon, causing casualties.

A witness told Radio Shabelle that a car laden with explosives went off at the army checkpoint after it was denied access to the road leading to the Presidential Palace.

The blast which was powerful sent a plume of black smoke to the sky as the ambulances rushed to the scene to transport the wounded people to the nearby hospital for treatment.

No group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack, which becomes the second deadly blast in the capital in a less than a week.

Last Thursday, at least 20 people died in a car bombing outside Wehliye hotel, not far from the area of Today's attack on the main highway close to the heavily fortified palace.

