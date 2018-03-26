25 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Commerce Considers Activation of Border Trade Between West Darfur and Chad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Trade Hatim Al-Sir Ali has stressed the need to simplify procedures in the transit trade with the countries that use the Sudanese ports across the western borders with the State of West Darfur as well as the facilitation of the work at the border crossings.

The minister said that his ministry has been working to create the appropriate environment for the transit of goods and of various kinds of commercial exchange with the neighboring countries through the border trade, which will support the stability in the border areas and provide the means of livelihood in addition to the revitalization of local industries and small craft.

This came during his meeting on Sunday with the Minister of Finance in the State of West Darfur Dr. Al-Hadi Mohamed Adam.

For his part, Dr. Adam praised the role of the Ministry of Commerce in activating the trade border between the State of West Darfur and Chad to prevent smuggling and the strengthening of commercial activity in the border, explaining that the state is ready to sign the border trade protocol and identify the lists of goods agreed upon by the two sides in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Trade in the state and provide all facilities that contribute to the provision of goods and exchanging benefits with the neighboring countries.

Sudan

Disease Outbreaks Ravage Conflict-Torn Sudanese

AN outbreak of meningitis has left more than 30 people dead in the war-torn South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.