Sudan: Ministry of Commerce Considers Activation of Border Trade Between West Darfur and Chad

Khartoum — The Minister of Trade Hatim Al-Sir Ali has stressed the need to simplify procedures in the transit trade with the countries that use the Sudanese ports across the western borders with the State of West Darfur as well as the facilitation of the work at the border crossings.

The minister said that his ministry has been working to create the appropriate environment for the transit of goods and of various kinds of commercial exchange with the neighboring countries through the border trade, which will support the stability in the border areas and provide the means of livelihood in addition to the revitalization of local industries and small craft.

This came during his meeting on Sunday with the Minister of Finance in the State of West Darfur Dr. Al-Hadi Mohamed Adam.

For his part, Dr. Adam praised the role of the Ministry of Commerce in activating the trade border between the State of West Darfur and Chad to prevent smuggling and the strengthening of commercial activity in the border, explaining that the state is ready to sign the border trade protocol and identify the lists of goods agreed upon by the two sides in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Trade in the state and provide all facilities that contribute to the provision of goods and exchanging benefits with the neighboring countries.