South Africa: Cricket - Proteas Deliver Us From the Tamperance Movement

analysis

In a series that was dangerously close to being overshadowed by persistent controversy, it was going to take something special to claw back the reason why Australia are visiting these shores in the first place.



In a Test series that was edging ever closer to being remembered more for its controversy rather than the actual cricket played, some brilliance was needed to help the players recalibrate.

The series has given a whole new meaning to "resume hostilities"m with everyone from players to fans getting involved.

In a weird way, it has been tremendous for cricket. When was the last time everyone was so interested in the longest format of the game - even if the reasons are somewhat contrary?

Pantomime villains in this year's Christmas play will struggle to live up to the same lunatic standards witnessed in this series, but it has villains who have cult followings - and drama to boot.

On Saturday, it reached such a climax of ridiculousness that conspiracy theorists might be wondering if this was all some great big plan to let everyone forget that England had just been bowled out for 58.

Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were hung out...