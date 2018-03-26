25 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cricket - Proteas Deliver Us From the Tamperance Movement

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Aussie's Bag of Dirty Tricks at South African Test
analysis By antoinette Muller

In a series that was dangerously close to being overshadowed by persistent controversy, it was going to take something special to claw back the reason why Australia are visiting these shores in the first place.

In a Test series that was edging ever closer to being remembered more for its controversy rather than the actual cricket played, some brilliance was needed to help the players recalibrate.

The series has given a whole new meaning to "resume hostilities"m with everyone from players to fans getting involved.

In a weird way, it has been tremendous for cricket. When was the last time everyone was so interested in the longest format of the game - even if the reasons are somewhat contrary?

Pantomime villains in this year's Christmas play will struggle to live up to the same lunatic standards witnessed in this series, but it has villains who have cult followings - and drama to boot.

On Saturday, it reached such a climax of ridiculousness that conspiracy theorists might be wondering if this was all some great big plan to let everyone forget that England had just been bowled out for 58.

Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were hung out...

More on This

'Nice Guy' Morkel Waits 85 Tests for Finest Moment

After becoming just the fifth South African in history to take 300 Test wickets on Friday, Proteas speedster Morne… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.