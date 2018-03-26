Zanu-PF Youth Secretary for External Affairs Cde Sibongile Sibanda has urged youths to shun violence and get united as the party heads for 2018 elections.

Addressing hundreds of youths and other party supporters during the launch of ED HAS MY VOTE campaign in Chikomba District on Friday, Cde Sibanda said President Mnangagwa preaches peace and unity every day and, as such, youths should follow their leader's footsteps and shun violence at all costs.

"We are of the same family, we may have different opinions and different candidates to follow, but that is not a reason for us to fight.

"Let us get united and remain so and completely shun violence, let us take heed of our President's call to advocate peace every day," she said.

She took a swipe at other aspiring candidates, who have started public campaigns and use the name of superiors in their quest to win votes from party supporters and warned them to desist from such actions.

"ZANU-PF is an organised party and everything is communicated before being implemented and, as such, the dates to kick off campaigns will be communicated to you soon.

"There are others who use the names of our leaders to impose themselves on people, saying so and so has said I should be a parliamentarian in such and such area, that must stop, let people choose their own representative," she said.

She urged party supporters to choose their representatives wisely and not those who will sell out the party and those who don't have people at heart.

ZANU-PF Youth National Secretary Cde Pupurai Togarepi concurred with Cde Sibanda and said that people should know the right people to put in power not those who will ditch the party and the people and join other, smaller parties.

"You know the right people, who are working for you in your areas, those are the people to vote for. We know that our President is working flat out to bring about positive change to this nation and he is the right candidate to vote for," he said.

Cde Togarepi said President Mnangagwa has the people at heart, and he is always supporting youth projects.

"I once approached the President and told him that our youths want to start projects that will empower them and he told me to bring projects to him and he will completely support them. He said that he will give every youth monetary support to kick-start the projects," he said.

He urged all the youths to take the #EDHasMyVote campaign to other districts, saying that ED is the best candidate of all time