Tanzania: DSC Sparkle in Record Breaking Swimming Gala

NATALIA Ladha of Taliss, Ellys Anderson from Arusha and Natalie Standford who shattered the national swimming records, heralded the success of the swimming showdown that climaxed yesterday at IST Upanga in Dar es Salaam.

Ladha broke the national 100m record in freestyle after clocking 1:11, the previous record was 1:12:52. Ellis Anderson from Braeburn School shattered two records in 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, while Chichi Zengeni of Dar Swim Club (DSC) had there records broken in 100m freestyle, 200m Individual Medley and 50m butterfly.

Natalia Sanford also shattered 100m freestyle record for youth aged 13 and 14, and went to break 50m backstroke record. It was also disclosed that Sonia Tumiotto, the national team swimmer, will represent Tanzania in the Commonwealth Games of Gold Coast Australia after breaking 100m record in backstroke.

She also won 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle races. The list of record breakers was endless as Delvin Barick shattered 200m Individual Medley (IM) and 50m butterfly, Collins Saliboko from Mis Pirahna had three in his accounts.

The first was 200m individual medley, 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly. The brightly coloured tournament saw Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) clinching the tournament's diadem after notching 2,092 points. Second overall were Taliss Swimming Club with 1,029 points and Morogoro International School (Mis Piranha) clinched the third place silverware with 563 points. The fourth place went to Bluefins who carved 334 points.

In men category, DSC finished third with 704 points as the Taliss won the category with 975 points and Mis Piranha finished second with 798 points. Bluefins finished third with 681 points. Also featured in the tournament were swimmers from Mwanza Swim Club (MSC), KMKM, Wahoo (Zanzibar), Braeburn (Arusha), Arusha swim Club, JKU, Champions Rise and International School of Moshi (Kilimanjaro).

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) Interim Chairman, Imani Dominick thanked all sponsors of the tournament; AAR, Fina, Taliss, Subway, Sayona, Pepsi, Kaka's barbeque at its finest, International School of Tanganyika and Swiss Air.