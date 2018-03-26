Ghana: DCE Inaugurates District Disaster Management Committee

press release

A 15-member Committee that will manage disaster and its related cases within the Techiman North District has been inaugurated at Techiman.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Techiman North and Chairman of the Committee, Mr Peter Mensah, noted that disaster management was complicated, but was optimistic that with the diverse experience of members, the Committee would deliver on its mandate.

Mr Mensah said considering the annual weather projection for the year, the country was likely to record heavy rains and urged committee members to be proactive in their plans in order to be able to mitigate any unforeseen situation.

He said the Committee was the eyes and heart of the Assembly and the poor, and the vulnerable on which society would rely heavily.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr Samuel Agyei Effah, appealed to the Assembly and the DCE to support the District office of NADMO with for an office accommodation in view of the increase in staff strength and a means of transport to enable it do effective monitoring and supervision.

The District Co-ordinating Director, Mr Joseph K.B. Tang, urged the Director to approach his duties diligently and try as much as possible to operate within the confines of the law, in view of the perception of NADMO and the Non-Formal Education Divisionas the most politicallyaffiliated offices within the Local Government sector.

Furthermore, he said, Mr Effah should go about his duties devoid of bias and nepotism by ensuring that disaster items meant to support victims in the event of a disaster outbreak did not end up in the wrong hands.

The District Police Commander, DSP Peter Sakyi, underscored the importance of security in disaster management. He, therefore, appealed to the Committee to always consider the security agencies in their contingency planning.

The membership of the committee comprises the District Chief Executive as Chairman; Member of Parliament for the area; District Fire Officer; District Director of Health; and the District information Officer.

The rest are the District Police Commander; District Director NADMO, who is the Secretary to the Committee; District Director of Agriculture; District Environmental Officer; District Representative of the Red Cross; a Representative of the Garrison Commander; District Assembly Member of the affected Electoral Area; and three other co-opted agencies such as Forestry Commission and Town and Country Planning.

Source: ISD