East Africa: Buoyant Chaneta Eyes EA Feat

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) is buoyant that local teams will leave a mark at this year's East African Championship.

Chaneta chairperson Devotha Marwa says the four outfits, namely JKT Mweni, Uhamiaji, Jeshi Stars and Polisi Morogoro, have enough firepower to snatch the top honour at the regional showpiece.

"I have every reason to believe that our teams will shine in this year's tournament," Marwa told The Citizen yesterday.

"We have four strong teams representing Tanzania Mainland in the championship, so we are looking forward to a glorious participation," she added.

Tanzania Mainland is among seven countries expected to field teams in the championship, which roars into life on May 3 at the National Indoor Stadium.

Also on the list are Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi and Zanzibar.

The Chaneta chairperson expressed delight at the Mainland being granted rights to host the championship, saying the opportunity is a platform to revive netball in the country by encouraging more people to participate in the sport.

She said the East African competition is an opportunity to also motivate schools and community clubs to take netball seriously.

Just like other codes, she said, netball offers an opportunity for players to compete and rub shoulders with their peers in other countries, learning from them and sharing what Tanzania has to offer as a country.

She also thanked the government, through the ministry responsible for sports for giving the netball association the green light to host the competition, as well as providing logistical support.

"We can't thank our stakeholders enough for the immense support they have offered us from the day we applied to host this competition.

"We are confident that whatever accrues from this tournament will be to the benefit of netball as a sport code and the country in general," she said.

She called on all netball fans in Dar es Salaam and neighbouring regions to turn up at the National Indoor Stadium and support the ten-day competition in general and local teams in particular.

"We must show our African sisters and brothers that we are a sport loving nation. Let's go out there and encourage our teams to do well for the country," she said.