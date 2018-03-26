Ethiopia to Export Live Animals to Egypt

Ethiopia has signed an agreement with an Egyptian company called Trust for Trading and Transport that will enable it export live animals to the North African country.

The Ethiopian Live Animals' Exporters Association, Rimon General Trading PLC and Alfoz Private Limited Company signed the agreement with the Egyptian company.

According to the agreement, 350,000 live animals will be exported to Egypt in a period of two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Alebachew Nigussey, State Minister of Livestock and Fishery said the agreement is a step forward in enhancing trade ties between the two countries.

He said the government will support companies engaged in this area, as it helps the country to properly utilize its huge resource.

Speaking on the occasion the Egyptian Ambassador to Ethiopia Abu Bakar Hefny said the accord is part of the agreement reached between the leaders of the two countries in Cairo earlier.

He said agreement benefits both countries due to the fact that Egypt is a leading importer of live animals and Ethiopia has a huge livestock resource.