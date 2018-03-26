Zimbabwe: Winky D Dazzles Nyanga

Winky D proved why he is highly rated in dancehall music when he staged an outstanding act at Montclair Hotel on Saturday.

His set, which lasted for almost three hours, ended with fans still calling for more. They wanted him to perform until the wee hours of Sunday but he had to stick to his contract.

When he went off stage, there were murmurs of disapproval but Montclair manager Brian Nyakutombwa assured fans that the dancehall star's next assignment would cover every grey area that emerged with last weekend's show.

It was apparent that there are some dancehall fans that are starved of entertainment as most musicians from the genre usually favour mass market events.

Winky D could be the answer to the puzzle on reaching out to executive dancehall followers.

People came from towns and cities close to Nyanga and some travelled for hundreds of kilometres to have a feel of the executive dancehall event.

ZiDancehall empire from ZiFM warmed the stage and entertained fans at the show.

Although they tried their best to unleash local and international hits on turntables, it was apparent that people wanted to see Winky D.

There were wild cheers when he went on stage and fans were ready for a memorable night.

Songs like "Finhura" and "Dzika Ngirozi" from the latest album "Gombwe" were among the popular tracks of the night.

Fans danced the cold night away as the dancehall vibe diffused through the auditorium.

Fans also sang along to most songs and Winky D seemed inspired to keep unleashing his hits.

When the NInja President announced that he would be leaving the stage in a few minutes, the fans went wild. They wanted him to be on stage the whole night.

One of Winky D's close followers from Mutare pledged some money and pleaded with the musician to keep doing what he does best. He tried his best to extend the slot, but people kept asking for more until the musician eventually rounded off his act. It was a memorable night and Winky D should be looking forward to his next assignment at the hotel.

Nyakutombwa said they want to bring him back under a different set-up.

"This was his first show here and it has shown us that his music is in high demand among followers that rarely see him on stage. It was a great show for most people that attended.

"Next time we will just ensure that we get flexible with performance time in order to have everyone satisfied at the next show. Winky D has proved that dancehall music defies age groups. Mature people just need a good environment to enjoy the music," said Nyakutombwa.

He said the show was a good precursor to the upcoming Easter holiday that would see the hotel unveiling many special treats for their guests.

Former Too Open group that is now known as Goodfellas will lead the jam-packed Easter programme.

Nyakutombwa said next weekend will be a hive of activity as they celebrated the Easter holiday.

"We will have a special programme this Easter. There will be music and lots of fun. People should come and have a feel of the event. It will be another weekend to remember."