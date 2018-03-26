Kenya: Court Rejects Bid to Allow Boda Bodas in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi — Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua has lost a bid to have boda boda operators allowed to access the CBD.

Judge Roselyn Aburili dismissed the case by the lawmaker - popularly known as Jaguar - as incompetent.

Justice Aburili threw out the case saying the legislator had failed to prove how the rights of the motorcyclists had been infringed following the ban.

Jaguar had implored the High Court to reverse the decision by the Nairobi County Government on grounds that it was discriminatory and will lead to loss of livelihood by many youths who depend on the motorcycles.