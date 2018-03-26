TANZANIA Football Federation (TFF) has named Athumani Nyamlani its Vice- President, a move that Michael Wambura, who previously held the post called it a sham.

Wambura, who held the post before being suspended a few weeks ago, has vehemently condemned the appointment and has called the government to intervene. In the reaction signed by his lawyer, Emanuel Muga, Wambura condemned the appointment of Nyamlani as his replacement since his appeal was still pending.

Nyamlani was appointed the Vice-President by TFF Executive Committee meeting held in Dar es Salaam on Saturday to replace Wambura who was suspended on March 15. But Wambura saw his appointment illegal and condemned it.

In his reaction he said: "The Executive Committee on March 24, 2018 exercised the powers of appointment illegally and in violation of article 14(1) of the TFF Constitution. Powers to elect and remove Vice-President are vested in General Assembly".

Wambura has also expressed shock and dismay at the replacement of some of the members of Ethics Appeals Committee in run-up to the hearing of his appeal. "The decision by the TFF Executive Committee is illegal and it is against article 34 (2) of the constitution," he claimed in his letter.

He quoted the article supporting his claims that reads: "Judicial organs are independent organs of TFF and their members shall not be removed before the end of their tenure without endorsement of the General Assembly." He went on to call the newly-constituted committee illegal abnitio and will not dispense justice impartially, Wambura believes. After being banned on March 15, Wambura filed his appeal soon after.

However, the TFF has refused to convene the Appeals Committee to date, instead it has been busy making decisions such as appointment of Nyamlani and reshuffling of the Appeals Committee to frustrate the pending appeal. Wambura believes the government's intervention can help the return of TFF to constitutional order.

The executive committee also confirmed Wilfred Kidao the federation's secretary general after briefly serving it as acting secretary general. The TFF Executive Committee that met at Sea Scape in Dar es Salaam decided to appoint Nyamlani because he had served the Executive Committee for a long time, which according to TFF constitution has been a key criteria.

"Regulations want a member of committee who has served the committee for a long time. Out of members with long services; Nyamlani, Ahmed Mgoyi and Khalid from Tanga, Nyamlani beats his opponents," said the sources. Nyamlani who was the Vice-President during the reign of Leodegar Tenga who included in the Executive Committee in the appointment made by the president of TFF, Wallace Karia.

TFF slapped Wambura a life ban after he was found guilty of forgery and ethical violations. The decision to ban Wambura was announced by the TFF Ethics Committee. However, Wambura scoffed the decision, describing it illegal and a 'waste of time' because the committee has no mandate to punish him.

A statement released by TFF Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, said that the Ethics Committee that sat in Dar es Salaam on March 15, found Wambura guilty of receiving money illegally, forgery and of ethical violations.