26 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Apologizes for Past Mistakes, Vows to Rescue Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
PDP supporters waving flags.
By Dirisu Yakubu

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday reflected on its 16 years stewardship and admitted it made some mistakes and asked Nigerians to forgive its wrongdoings.

National chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stated this at a public discourse on contemporary politics and governance in Nigeria, organized by the PDP in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, "Nation Building: Resetting the agenda," Secondus pledged the readiness of the PDP to learn from its mistakes arguing that regardless of what the party failed to do, experience remains the best teacher.

"The PDP was in power for 16 years and as expected, we made mistakes. We are sorry for our mistakes and when we return, we shall make this country better. We have experience, no any other party has it.

"The PDP has embarked on a rescue mission and together we will salvage this nation back from the grip of the incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC)," said Secondus.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.