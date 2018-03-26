26 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Sports Ministry Focused On Recovering Infrastructures

Luanda — The recovery, maintenance and management of infrastructures throughout the country are among the main challenges facing the Youth and Sports Ministry, said Sunday the incumbent minister, Ana Paula da Silva do Sacramento Neto.

The minister said this is a worrying issue on which the government has been working, using a specific management model that is to be followed by the holding of a public tender.

Speaking to the Radio 5 Sports Radio, last Sunday, the government official said that the objective is that venues like football stadiums, sports pavilions and swimming-pools must be well taken care of, so that they can serve various successive generations.

The minister, who was appointed to this post last year in the ambit of the new Executive headed by President João Lourenço, said that she is currently getting familiar with some of the dossiers in her department, only after that can she pronounce herself better in terms of projects relating to the recovery and maintenance of sports infrastructures.

The minister, a former handball player, also emphasised that sports and physical activities must be promoted in schools, aiming for the improvement of students' overall health.

