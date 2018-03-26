Nigeria: 2019 - PDP Leaders, Stakeholders Pledge to Deliver Okowa, Others

Oleh — LEADERS and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, weekend, vowed to work for the common goal of the Delta North senatorial district of returning Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the 2019 general election.

It also resolved to mobilize all eligible voters in the council area to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure that votes from the area for the governor and the party's other candidates surpasses those from other other local government area in the state.

Speaking when the party's leaders met at his Ushie country home residence, Chief Godwill Obielum, said : "We need to assess the progress we have made in mobilising our people to register, registration is very important if we are going to produce the highest number of votes in the state.

"We have the population and with our person, Dr Okowa as Governor, we need to show our support with the votes he and other PDP candidates will get from our local government in 2019, because it's going to be PDP all the way in our area.

"Leaders in various wards should sit with the political appointees and discuss the challenges concerning the registration of our people, mobilise them to come out and register because, the votes from Ndokwa East should be used to make a statement that we have the land mass and population."

The State Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Chika Ossai, who also spoke at the meeting, called for more efforts for those who are 18 years and above to get registered to enable them vote in the elections.

Others who spoke in the same vein at the meeting included the Chairman of PDP in the local government area, Chief Ugo Asibelua; Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Chika Ossai; former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olisa Imegwu; Chief Mary Chidi, Hon. Sam Chikwuji, Chief George Ugboma, Dr Tabs Ogaranya Tabowei, Chief Emmanuel Onyeuku amongst others.