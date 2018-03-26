Malawi: Minister Impressed With Continuance ID Registration

Blantyre — Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Grace Obama Chiumia has expressed satisfaction with the high turn up in the continuation of national Identity Cards registration exercise.

Speaking after winding up her nationwide tour in Blantyre on Friday, Chiumia said in all the districts she visited, there was an indication that the exercise was progressing very well, giving government hope that come December this year, a good number of Malawians would have been registered.

"The aim of my visit was to first assess how the districts were managing distribution of national IDs and also how they are fairing in terms of continuance of registration.

"We noted that there wasn't enough civic education for both exercises and as a result, we intend to scale up efforts by probably having mobile vans that should go around the districts while we also engage other stakeholders such as National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE)," she said.

"Further, there was a mix in terms of cards where some from Blantyre were found in other districts and visa versa. Suffice to say, we are discussing with UNDP on the way forward," the minister added.

Meanwhile, Chiumia has called on Malawians to go to registration centres and have themselves registered and also those who registered in the initial programme to go and collect their identity cards in their respective district registration offices.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennett Nkasala concurred with the minister that the district was registering success in as far as continuance of registration was concerned.

Nkasala said the progress was as a result of civic education initiatives that the council was implementing and also the mutual collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

He said Blantyre District has distributed 65 per cent of the identity cards.

"As Blantyre District, that's the city and rural, we managed to register 712,000 people against a total of 1.4 million. Out of this number, the council only received 653,000 cards that we are still distributing. However, we are failing to trace the remaining 34,000 cards.

"It is our appeal to the ministry to help us as people continue to knock on our doors asking for their identity cards. Let the ministry advise us whether we have to do a second registration," he urged.

Malawi as a country rolled out the mandatory national registration of its citizens in May last year (2017). The whole essence is to have accurate data of bonafide citizens as well as perfect identification.

Among others, the IDs would help government reduce its expenditure on various social amenities which are currently being enjoyed by non-Malawians.