Mzimba — Five non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have teamed up to train farmers in how they can overcome effects of erratic weather conditions and pests that have been affecting crop production in the country.

The project, dubbed Better Extension Training Transforming Economic Returns (BETTER), will be implemented to the tune of K2 billion up to 2023 in 10 districts across the country.

Speaking Thursday when he introduced the project to Mzimba District Executive Committee Members (DEC), Plan Malawi Project Coordinator, Billy Mukwikwi said the project will target smallholder farmers.

The NGOs that have pulled resources together are Action Aid, Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Safe help Africa, Adventist Relief and Development Agency and Plan Malawi.

"We will equip famers with knowledge and skills on how to manage and control pests and diseases on their different crops.

"By the end of it all, we hope to improve food security and transform economic returns for over 402, 000 smallholder farmers in 10 districts," he said.

The other districts are Chitipa, Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, Salima, Chiradzulu, Thyolo and Nsanje.

Mzimba has been allocated about K1.7 million which will cater for 21 extension planning areas of the district.

The district council's Director of Planning and Development, Precious Katsitsi welcomed the project, saying it will guide on the choice of crops to grow in relation to climate change.

"It will help smallholder famers in Mzimba to be food secured and economically empowered," Katsitsi said.

In recent years, Malawi has been experiencing poor rainfall pattern as a result of climate change and outbreak of fall armyworms which have affected yield, especially maize, the staple food.