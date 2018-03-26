Ghana: Ho Churches Mark Palm Sunday With Carnival

The streets of Ho yesterday assumed a carnival note as churches in the regional capital took part in a morning procession to mark Palm Sunday which signifies the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Raising high their palm fronds members of the various congregations sang hilarious songs and brought traffic to a standstill with their enthusiastic march on the streets.

Some taxi drivers also decorated their vehicles with palm fronds and tooted their horns to mark the day.

These attracted many residents onto the streets to cheer up the marching groups.