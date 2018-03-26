Ghana: Ebony Laid to Rest At Osu Cemetary

Thousands of sympathisers gathered at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Saturday to pay their last respect to the late reggae-dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns, whose sudden death occurred on February 8.

The young songstress, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng met her untimely death in a gory road accident at Nyamebekyere, in the Ashanti Region while returning from Sunyani, after a visit to her mother.

Two others, Franky Kuri, her best friend and one Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee who were with her the day of the unfortunate incident also lost their lives. They have all been buried.

Ebony's body was buried at the Osu cemetery in Accra, after the funeral service.

Some prominent individuals who were at the funeral include, the Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mrs Catherine Afeku, Kofi Adjorlolo, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, Akosua Agyapong, Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Afia Schwarzenegger amongst others.

It was a sorrowful moment as fans and family could not hold back their tears as they filed past the remains of the 21-year-old, who shot to fame less than three years ago after releasing hit songs like "Maame Hwe," "Poison," "Kupe," "Aseda" and "Sponsor" among others.

Delivering the sermon, Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh urged Christians to serve God with all diligence and desist from judging others.

"Ghanaians are becoming too judgmental, stop the hatred, stop destroying each other and focus on your salvation because heaven and hell are real so choose today, where you want to spend eternity," he advised.

He stressed the need for the public to always remember they had an account to give to the creator after life on earth so they should live a life pleasing to the almighty.

Dr Tetteh also warned persons who were guilty of sending messages around about supposed impending deaths of some members of the society to stop "because we will all die someday since nobody is super human."

In a tribute, President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour described Ebony as a very talented singer who had made massive impact in the music industry and would forever be remembered as one of the best the industry could ever boast of.

Manager of the late musician, Ricky Bullet, revealed that contrary to the negative things that were said about his artiste when she was alive, Ebony was a staunch Christian who worshipped with the Golden Centre Church at Madina.

He said "Ebony was a very prayerful and kind lady, who had prayer sessions with a number of pastors, prophets and Christian leaders. She was the exact opposite of all the negative things most people said about her."

In tears, the Ruff Town Record Label boss said he would forever miss Ebony Reigns, especially because of her peculiar talent and humility.