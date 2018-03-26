26 March 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Martey Outpoints Anim ... and Earns Chance to Fight for C'wealth Title

EMMANUEL 'Mayweather' Martey exhibited some stunning power and dexterity to record a majority decision win over Emmanuel 'Horsepower' Anim in their super middleweight championship fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday night.

That magnificent feat in this final Commonwealth eliminator, gives Martey the opportunity to face the current Commonwealth title holder in the super middleweight division, Rocky Feilden, on a date yet to be announced.

"Tonight was a great fight and I'm happy I won, but I must start preparing myself for my next fight," said Martey.

It was Anim's first professional loss. The three judges scored the fight 119-112, 115-115, 115-113 in favour of Martey.

"It was a hard-fought fight," explained Anim after the battle. "Although this was my first loss, I still believe I will come back stronger and more determined for win in my next fight."

In the other championship fight of the night, Ghana-based Nigerian Wahab "Seunzy" Oluwaseun defeated Bright "Checker" Ayala by unanimous decision of 119-111, 120-109, 119-111 to win the WBA Pan African super featherweight belt.

At the outset of the night, it seemed as if the crowd of over 500 fans would witness a knock-out in one of the five bouts that were set for the action-packed night in western Accra; being that combined, all fighters had a total of 88 KOs.

While there were a few knockdowns in some of the earlier bouts, all 10 fighters were able to keep their pride and avoid any KOs despite many strong and powerful punches being thrown throughout the night.

The preliminary fights saw Wasiru 'Gyata Bi' Mohammed defeat Ezekiel 'Excavator' Annan. The fight between Felix Ajom and Michael Ansah also ruled a draw by unanimous decision

The night drew some drama when Michael "One Bullet" Ansah, condemned the judges after the fight for ruling his bout a draw - demanding a rematch immediately.

Indeed, he was visibly upset after leaving the ring saying: "there is not a scratch on me; I won rounds 1-12, yet the judges called the fight a draw, I want a rematch," said Ansah.

Just as the promoters had promised, the packed night was full fo fun and entertainment. And while there were no official KOs, the fighters kept the fans and onlookers alike enthralled with their fierce competition and relentless drive to win.

