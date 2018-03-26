Ghana: Akakpokope Corn Flour Meal Tragedy - 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested by the police, in connection with the recent corn flour meal tragedy, which claimed the lives of six people at Akakpokope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu, Mr. Emmanuel Louis Agama, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times at Akakpokope on Friday.

He declined to disclose the identities of the suspects, but said that they were 'picked up' from Akakpokope, last week Monday.

"For now, they are in the custody of the Sogakope police, assisting in investigations," he indicated.

Mr. Agama, who is also the chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC), said that post-mortem examinations had been carried out on the bodies of the deceased persons at the Police Hospital in Accra, and the results were yet to be made available to the bereaved families.

"The bodies have been brought back to the Sogakope District Hospital and we are yet to fix a date for their burial," said Mr. Agama.

Meanwhile, the result of the test carried out by the Foods and Drug Authority (FDA) on samples of the corn flour is also yet to be presented to the bereaved families.

An opinion leader of the community, Mr. Jokeman K. Dzotefe, remarked that "we only heard from media reports that traces of a pesticide were found in the corn flour, but we are yet to receive an official report from the FDA confirming those reports."

Two people, who survived the tragedy, are still on admission at the Volta Regional Hospital, Ho.