Ghana: KNUST Hosts Maiden SSNIT Info Shop

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), in collaboration with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), has organised an information-sharing forum on KNUST campus to enlighten students about the importance of social security.

The forum, dubbed SSNIT Info Shop, sought to help university students to appreciate how SSNIT can help them to prepare, secure and take control of their lives before and beyond age 60 or in the event of permanent invalidity.

The forum, themed, 'SSNIT! Your security for tomorrow', was attended by over 1000 KNUST students, Dean of Students, lecturers, USAG and NUGS presidents and the KNUST SRC President.

In his address, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang said the primary objective of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was to ensure retirement income security for workers and guarantee that every worker receives retirement and related benefits as and when due.

He therefore, encouraged students to secure their future by registering and contributing to the Scheme when they start working.

Dr. Tenkorang noted that instead of seeing old age as a distant reality, they should take social security seriously because everyone is exposed to the contingencies of old age, invalidity and death.

He said SSNIT had made significant contributions to the development of tertiary education in Ghana because the Trust recognises students not only as future leaders but also as potential workforce key to the sustainability of the Pension Scheme.

"Our hostel here and the several others at University of Ghana, Legon, University of Cape Coast, University College of Education, Winneba, UDS, Navrongo, UDS, Nyankpala (Tamale) housing close to 5000 students is a demonstration of our commitment to youth development and our desire to nurture the incoming work force.

"But perhaps, our greatest contribution to the sector is the Student Loan Scheme now administered by the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), which provides financial support to thousands of students so they can complete their education," the SSNIT boss remarked.

The students on the other hand were very excited about the programme and stated that they look forward to more of such programmes in the future.