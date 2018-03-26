Ghana: Kotoko Outmuscle Allies

Kumasi Asante Kotoko licked visiting Inter Allies 1-0 in their match-week two of the Ghana Premiership at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

In spite of amassing the maximum points at stake, the home fans were not much enthused about their performance which was below par.

The visitors came into the match with high hopes, stemming from their last season's treatment of Kotoko, beating them 1-0 in Tema in the second leg after sharing the spoils (1-1) in Kumasi.

Determined to prove last season's feat was no fluke, they produced a stunning performance with incisive passes to destabilise Kotoko's set-up but all goal-bound shots from Adebayor Zakari Victorien and Nsungusi Jnr Effiong were either saved by goalie Felix Annan or wasted.

When the odds turned in favour of the homesters, Kotoko pressed hard for a goal in a bid to save their blushes and salvage last year's image, but their attacking play proved to be predictable as captain Hashmin Musah and Samuel Ekele David held them firm at the back, thus ending the half goalless.

Both teams took off in flying colours with Kotoko showing glimpses of what they are made off in the second half as Emmanuel Gyamfi injected some pace into the game - interlacing it with neat crosses. Little wonder, one of such manoeveres caught the head of Obed Owusu for what became the only goal of the afternoon.

That spectacular 63rd minute goal lighted the stadium into frenzy as the home fans chanted for more goals.

But the deficit did not disturb the visitors who surged forward in droves and could have cancelled the lead and added up, had the finishig of Nsungusi Jnr Effiong been accurate.

Effiong managed to squander three precious opportunities in the 66th, 69th and 71st minutes with only the keeper at his mercy - much to the chagrin of his colleagues, especially Captain Musah who confronted him to ensure he turns provider instead, if he could not score.

Kotoko pressed on to increase the tally but found the rearguard of the visitors too tough to penetrate.

And, as fate would have it, Kotoko secured the maximum points with the only goal of the afternoon, while the Nigerian import, Jnr Effiong, cursed his stars for letting down his side.